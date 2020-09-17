Cops cuff crooks who robbed man at knifepoint in Manhattan hotel

Two people were cuffed early Thursday morning following a knifepoint robbery in Manhattan.
According to police, at 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 17 officers responded to a call regarding a robbery inside the Marriott Midtown West Hotel, located at 461 West 34th Street. Upon their arrival, a 23-year-old man reported to police that two people had entered the location, pulled out a knife and demanded money from the victim.
The suspects then fled the scene. Officers later apprehended two suspects, 22-year-old Qiyamah Garret and 22-year-old Destiny Caraballo, at 9th Avenue and West 33rd Street.
Garret and Caraballo, both of whom are from the Bronx, were charged with robbery, assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.
Outstanding work last night by midnight shift patrol Officers Hopkins, Horner, Calder & Riordan for responding to a knifepoint Robbery and apprehending the two suspects after a thorough investigation & search. #NYPDprotecting @NYPDShea @NYPDChiefPatrol @NYPDChiefofDept @NYPDnews pic.twitter.com/mXZFEdNtNf
— NYPD 10th Precinct (@NYPD10Pct) September 17, 2020