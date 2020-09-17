Cops cuff crooks who robbed man at knifepoint in Manhattan hotel

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Two people were cuffed early Thursday morning following a knifepoint robbery in Manhattan.

According to police, at 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 17 officers responded to a call regarding a robbery inside the Marriott Midtown West Hotel, located at 461 West 34th Street. Upon their arrival, a 23-year-old man reported to police that two people had entered the location, pulled out a knife and demanded money from the victim.

The suspects then fled the scene. Officers later apprehended two suspects, 22-year-old Qiyamah Garret and 22-year-old Destiny Caraballo, at 9th Avenue and West 33rd Street.

Garret and Caraballo, both of whom are from the Bronx, were charged with robbery, assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.