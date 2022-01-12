Quantcast
Police & Fire

Cops offer $10,000 reward for info surrounding murder at East Harlem Burger King

Photos courtesy of the NYPD

The NYPD is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the shooter that killed 19-year-old Kristal Bayron-Nieves in an East Harlem Burger King.

According to police, Bayron-Nieves was working at the fast food store, located at 154 East 116th St., at 12:47 a.m. on Jan. 9 when an unknown man walked in. The suspect initially pulled out a firearm and demanded cash, but then open fired and struck Bayron-Nieves in the torso. Reports also stated that the suspect pistol-whipped a customer and punched a female Burger King manager in the face. 

The suspect then fled the scene on foot eastbound on E. 116th Street. Bayron-Nieves was rushed to Metropolitan Hospital, where she died of her injuries.

The NYPD released footage of the suspect, described as a man with a dark complexion and a slim build, who wore a black mask and all black clothing, taken from inside the Burger King:

The reward is combined by up to $3,500 payable by CrimeStoppers upon arrest and indictment and $6,500 payable by NYPD upon arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this incident. The investigation is ongoing.

