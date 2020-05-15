Cops searching for woman who shot a man’s leg on a Manhattan street

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for a suspect who shot a man in the leg in Manhattan on Friday morning.

Authorities say that at 8:42 a.m. on May 15, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot at the corner of Platt Street and Pearl Street. Upon their arrival, officers found a 40-year-old man who had been shot in the right leg.

Sources familiar with the investigation say that the victim was involved in a dispute with an unknown woman, who is described as Hispanic, who ultimately shot the victim in the leg before fleeing the scene in an unknown vehicle.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.