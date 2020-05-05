Cops seek crook who stole a bike at knifepoint in Manhattan

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for a crook who stole a man’s bike in Manhattan on Monday morning.

According to police, at 7:50 a.m. on May 4, a 46-year-old man was riding his bike in the vicinity of 127th Street and Saint Nicholas Avenue when he was approached by an unknown man. The proceeded to pull out a knife and demanded the cyclist’s property.

The suspect then took the victim’s bike and his wallet, which has an estimated combined value of $500, and fled westbound on 127th Street. The victim was not injured as a result of the incident.

On May 5, the NYPD released video of the suspect, who is described and a 20-30 year old man wearing all dark clothing:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.