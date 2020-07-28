Cops seek trio who vandalized and destroyed a Brooklyn bagel shop

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for three men who vandalized a Brooklyn bagel shop on Friday evening.

Authorities say that at 5:30 p.m. on July 24, three unknown men entered Two Brothers Bagels, located at 7105 Fort Hamilton Parkway, and were informed by an employee that the store was closed. The suspects then proceeded to cause $13,000 worth of damages to the inside of the store.

The suspects then fled the scene on foot southbound on Fort Hamilton Parkway towards 72nd Street. There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

On July 28, the NYPD released photos and video of the suspects taken from inside the store:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.