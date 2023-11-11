Cops looking for suspect who slashed woman, assaulted man in the Bronx

The suspect attacked two people near 2324 University Ave. in the Bronx on Friday.

Police are looking for the suspect who slashed a woman and assaulted a man during two unprovoked attacks on Friday in the Bronx.

According to the NYPD, the suspect approached a 49-year-old man from behind in the University Heights neighborhood at around 8 p.m. and attempted to mount the victim, before striking him in the head with a blunt object. When the man fell to the ground, the suspect attempted to press his thumbs into the victims eyes, before giving up and running off.

Just a few steps later, outside of 2324 University Ave, the suspect approached a 52-year-old female and slashed her in the forehead with a sharp object.

The suspect then fled the location on foot heading northbound on University Avenue towards Fordham Road before police arrived at the scene.

Paramedics rushed to the location and took both injured victims to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Cops described the suspect as having a light skin complexion with a thin body frame, black hair and a black mustache.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.