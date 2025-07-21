Ex-NYPD top cop Donlon threatens $10M defamation lawsuit against Mayor Adams, retired deputy commish over ‘character assassination’

Former interim Police Commissioner Thomas Donlon is threatening a $10 million defamation lawsuit against Mayor Eric Adams and now-retired NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Tarik Sheppard, claiming the pair coordinated a “public character assassination” in retaliation for his whistleblower lawsuit — which alleges a culture of rampant corruption and racketeering within the department.

Filed July 20, the notice of claim announces Donlon’s intention to sue Adams, Sheppard, and the city, alleging they knowingly made false and damaging public statements about Donlon’s mental fitness in response to his federal civil rights and RICO lawsuit against the city that called the NYPD, under Mayor Adams, “criminal at its core.”

After Donlon’s July 16 bombshell lawsuit, both Sheppard and Adams rubbished his accusations and described the ex-FBI official as “erratic,” “forgetful,” and suffering cognitive decline during media interviews and private meetings, the claim states.

Donlon contends the remarks were intended to discredit him and undermine his credibility as a whistleblower. He previously accused Sheppard of threatening his life and alleges Mayor Adams failed to take disciplinary action despite being informed of the threat.

The claim demands monetary and punitive damages, attorneys’ fees, and preservation of all relevant communications. Donlon says he will pursue full legal remedies if the claim is not resolved.

“This wasn’t spin,” Donlon’s attorney, John Scola, said in a statement. “It was a deliberate and defamatory attack—weaponizing mental health to silence a whistleblower and deflect from the criminal misconduct Donlon exposed.”

“When public officials weaponize mental health to destroy whistleblowers and protect corruption, they don’t just defame one man—they betray the trust of every New Yorker,” Scola added.

A spokesperson for Mayor Adams said Donlon’s defamation claim is “yet another frivolous attempt to seek compensation at the taxpayers’ expense” after he was “rightfully removed from the role of interim police commissioner.”

“While Mr. Donlon continues to try to make money off of New Yorkers and tear down the honorable men and women at NYPD, Mayor Adams continues to deliver results for New Yorkers: crime continues to fall across the city, with shootings at the lowest level in recorded history,” Mayoral spokesperson Liza Garcia said. “We will respond in court if and when the complaint is filed.”

‘None of this is true’

In responding to the July 16 lawsuit, Sheppard told amNewYork last week that Donlon was a disgruntled employee who could not handle the job, walked around in a “fog,” and would often forget meetings they had together.

The notice of claim also references a NY1 report of a private meeting in which Adams allegedly said Donlon was showing signs of forgetfulness and claimed he was dismissed after declining to seek medical treatment.

“None of this is true. There is no record of any mental health request, no evidence of cognitive decline, and no justification for these remarks,” the claim states, adding that if Adams truly believed Donlon was mentally unfit, then appointing him senior advisor for Public Safety after removing him as commissioner would have been “nothing short of administrative malpractice.”

Sheppard did not respond to requests for comment at the time of publication.

Donlon — who served in the interim post between September and November 2024 before giving way to current Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch — alleged in his July 16 lawsuit that he uncovered a coordinated scheme to promote politically connected officers without merit, obstruct internal oversight, and manipulate investigations into misconduct.

He alleges that NYPD leaders forged internal documents using his official police commissioner stamp to legitimize unauthorized promotions, resulting in millions of dollars in unearned salaries, overtime, pensions, and benefits.