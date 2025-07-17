A former Staten Island cop turned convicted child predator was sentenced to 40 years behind bars on Thursday for using his position to sexually exploit underage boys he met while employed as a police officer.

Christopher Terranova, an NYPD officer who worked out of the 121st Precinct on Staten Island, was convicted of sexually exploiting, attempting to sexually exploit, and enticing and coercing three 15-year-old boys and a 12-year-old boy between December 2019 and May 2023.

According to court documents, in 2023, Terranova met one of his 15-year-old victims at the precinct station after the teen arrived to report that he had been robbed. After filling out a police report, Terranova used the information in the complaint in a disturbing fashion by texting the boy.

“Hey… it’s Chris Terranova the cop you met at the 121 that day with mom, I just wanted to reach out to see if you were doing ok after the incident,” Terranova wrote, according to documents provided by the US Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of New York. “I hate seeing these things happen to good Guys like yourself.”

The federal charges show he then instructed the teen to connect on “snap” or “the gram.” While on Snapchat, he attempted to entice the minor to send him sexually explicit photographs while sending an image of his genitals. The boy informed his mother, who then reported the incident to police.

“Christopher Terranova, a former NYPD officer, targeted, and sexually exploited multiple minors, including some who were also victims in unrelated crimes,” FBI Assistant Director in Charge Christopher Raia said. “Terranova’s unthinkable actions violated his sworn duty to protect this community and reflect an egregious abuse of authority to satisfy his twisted desires.”

Federal prosecutors also say Terranova also engaged in physical sex acts with two other victims. In one case, the sickening attack unfolded as he drove the 15-year-old son of an acquaintance home from a birthday party. Terranova met a third 15-year-old victim, who lived in Texas, on social media and used his position as a police officer to gain the victim’s trust.

Terranova traveled to Texas 16 times to visit the victim, where he engaged in sexual acts.

“You being with me. . . and making love to me is more than a sign of everything happens for a reason,” the now disgraced cop wrote to his out-of-state victim.

Prosecutors said Terranova also engaged in sexual abuse of a 12-year-old victim he met on Staten Island while on duty and in uniform. Terranova messaged the victim on Snapchat and began asking him sexually explicit questions and solicited sexually explicit photos.

United States Attorney Joseph Nocella commended the victims for their bravery.

“The significant sentence the court imposed is a just outcome for the defendant’s abuse of his position as a police officer to groom and manipulate young boys, gain their trust, then sexually abuse and exploit them,” Nocella said. “The victims showed courage in coming forward to expose this predator, and the sentence imposed ensures that no other child will be harmed by the defendant while he spends decades in prison.”