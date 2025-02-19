Creep in Chinatown who molested and robbed woman still on the run: cops

Cops are looking for a creep who molested and robbed a young woman in Chinatown over the weekend.

According to police sources, the assault occurred on Sunday at around 11:37 p.m. on Feb. 16 near a salon on 26 Jefferson St.

The victim, a 21-year-old woman was walking along the sidewalk when, cops said, the pervert snuck up on her from behind.

Law enforcement sources said the suspect then grabbed the woman’s breasts before pushing her to the ground. He then groped her crotch and yanked her purse away, then ran away northbound on Jefferson Street.

The victim was not seriously injured as a result of the attack, which was reported to the 7th Precinct.

Police describe the man as ranging in age from 30 to 40 and standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black winter coat with a fur hood, black pants, black and white sneakers, a baseball cap, and glasses.

Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes him to contact them.

Anyone with information regarding this assault and robbery can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.