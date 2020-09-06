Creepy guy stalks woman in Queens, then gropes her breasts: cops

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives in Queens are looking for the man who followed and then groped a woman on Saturday night.

Law enforcement sources said the trouble began at about 7:05 p.m. on Sept. 5 in front of 30-93 Steinway St. in Astoria.

According to police, the female victim was walking through the area when the suspect approached her from behind and began harassing her. She became frightened and stopped walking, hoping that the creep would pass her by.

Cops said the victim also pulled out her cellphone and began recording the man as he approached. He then grabbed both of her breasts, prompting her to scream.

The suspect then fled the location in an unknown direction, authorities said.

Police described the suspect as a man between 30 and 35 years of age, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and having a high-and-tight hair style with a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a beige button-down shirt, dark trousers and black sneakers while carrying a brown leather satchel.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.