Crook robs MTA employee at knifepoint in the Bronx and takes off with cash: NYPD

Cops are looking for an impersonating crook who robbed an MTA employee in the Bronx this week.

Police say that at 11:20 p.m. on March 23, the 53-year-old male employee was inside the booth at the Morrison Avenue-Soundview Station when an unknown man in a fluorescent vest, claiming to be an MTA cleaner, requested entry and told the victim he was there to drop off supplies.

After the suspect showed the victim a form of ID, the victim opened the door. The suspect then pulled out a knife and took money from the cash box.

The crook then fled out to the street with $78 in cash. The victim was not injured as a result of the incident.

On March 26, the NYPD released a video of the suspect taken from street surveillance footage:

