Police & Fire

Crook robs MTA employee at knifepoint in the Bronx and takes off with cash: NYPD

Emily Davenport
3 hours ago
Screenshot via video courtesy of the NYPD

Cops are looking for an impersonating crook who robbed an MTA employee in the Bronx this week.

Police say that at 11:20 p.m. on March 23, the 53-year-old male employee was inside the booth at the Morrison Avenue-Soundview Station when an unknown man in a fluorescent vest, claiming to be an MTA cleaner, requested entry and told the victim he was there to drop off supplies.

After the suspect showed the victim a form of ID, the victim opened the door. The suspect then pulled out a knife and took money from the cash box.

The crook then fled out to the street with $78 in cash. The victim was not injured as a result of the incident.

On March 26, the NYPD released a video of the suspect taken from street surveillance footage:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

