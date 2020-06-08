Crooks swipe scratch-off tickets from counter at Manhattan bodega: cops

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for a duo who robbed a Manhattan bodega in May.

According to police, at 3:30 p.m. on May 23 two unknown people entered the bodega, located at 110 West Houston Street, and approached the counter and demanded property from the 62-year-old employee. The suspects then reached over the counter and forcibly took several scratch-off tickets.

The suspects then fled northbound on Thompson Street. There were no injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

On June 8, the NYPD released photos and video of the suspects:

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of this male and female is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.