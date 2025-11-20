Police in Brooklyn are looking to find the person who left an infant dead under a pile of leaves on Thursday morning.

The horrific discovery was made at about 11:05 a.m. on Nov. 20 within the Bayview Houses complex at 1590 East 102nd St. in Canarsie.

The deceased child, believed to be a boy between 5 and 7 months old, was found inside a black bag that had been hidden under a pile of fallen leaves.

Officers from the 69th Precinct and NYPD PSA 1 rushed to the location after receiving a 911 call.

EMS units confirmed the child’s death at the scene. So far, police have not yet provided the baby’s identity.

The remains were brought to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Police sources could not confirm if there were any signs of physical trauma on the child’s body. Members of the NYPD Crime Scene Unit scoured the Bayview Houses complex throughout the day on Thursday, looking for evidence that could help provide answers on how and why the boy died.

Anyone with information about the case can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.