Firefighters fought a four alarm fire at 1520 Sherdian Ave. in the Bronx on Nov. 28, 2025.

Fire marshals and Bronx detectives are investigating a four-alarm fire at an apartment building on Friday afternoon, during which a woman’s dead body was discovered inside a residence.

Five firefighters and four cops were injured, and numerous families were displaced, in the inferno that broke out just after 3 p.m. on Nov. 28 inside 1520 Sheridan Ave. in Claremont.

The first arriving units discovered heavy fire emanating from a sixth-floor apartment. The flames had also spread to the cockloft, the space between the ceiling and roof.

More than 175 firefighters responded to the inferno along with the 44th Precinct. While searching the building, firefighters came upon the body of a 73-year-old woman inside one of the units; she was unconscious and unresponsive, according to police.

The woman’s body was pulled from the burning building and pronounced dead by EMS units. Police said her body was transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

FDNY officials said that the remains were unrelated to the fire.

Meanwhile, the five injured firefighters were taken to Bronx Lebanon Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Two of the injured officers were also taken to local hospitals for treatment of smoke inhalation. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

Five hoselines were used to knock down the main body of the fire, which was brought under control just before 5:20 p.m. Friday.

The investigations into the fire and the dead body remain ongoing.