Dead woman found in plastic bag on Harlem street was homeless: cops

Police have identified the woman whose body was found in a plastic bag on a Harlem street earlier this week.

The remains of Bonnie Schulman-Rice, 35, were discovered lying among a garbage heap near the corner of East 125th Street and Park Avenue at about 6:33 p.m. on Oct. 27.

Officers from the 25th Precinct made the discovery after receiving a 911 call about an unconscious woman on the sidewalk.

Upon arriving at the scene, cops found the dead woman, whose body was wrapped in a plastic bag and placed among a pile of trash.

Responding EMS units confirmed the woman’s death. Police said on Thursday that Schulman-Rice was believed to be homeless.

The cause of the woman’s death is not yet known. Police sources said that detectives are still waiting for the results of an autopsy by the Medical Examiner’s office.

At this time, the case has not been classified as a homicide. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this death is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.