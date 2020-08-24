Detectives cuff suspect who knifed homeless man to death in Midtown

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police booked a suspect Sunday night for the brutal, fatal stabbing of a homeless man in Midtown this weekend.

Angel Rivera, 42, faces murder and weapons possession charges for the Aug. 22 killing of Pedro Diaz, 49, near the corner of West 38th Street and 9th Avenue.

Both the suspect and victim appear to be homeless, according to published reports. Police sources could not confirm that information, nor did they provide a possible motive for the homicide.

Officers from the 10th Precinct were called to the Midtown intersection, near the Garment District, at 9:16 p.m. on Aug. 22 after getting a 911 call about an unconscious man.

Upon arriving at the scene, cops said, they found Diaz stabbed multiple times in his neck, chest and stomach. Paramedics rushed him to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.