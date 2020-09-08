DEVELOPING: Three people shot in Brooklyn housing complex

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Three men were shot in the Lafayette Gardens housing complex on Dekalb Avenue in Clinton Hill on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Paramedics arrived on the scene near Classon Avenue at around 4:42 pm and rushed the victims to an area hospital, cops said. One victim is in critical condition while the other two suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Video posted to the Citizen app shows dozens of police units on scene and a large pool of blood near the apartment buildings entrance.

One tenant of the building said the sound of the shooting woke him up.

“I went downstairs and there was a pool of blood with a guy lying in it,” the resident, who asked to remain anonymous, told Brooklyn Paper. “This is out of control. It’s gotta stop. You take a risk every time you step outside.”

Another tenant of the building said he was concerned for the safety of his three-year-old.

“It sounded like fireworks,” he said of the firefight. “It isn’t safe in broad daylight.”

Following the incident, police cordoned off the scene from Taaffe Place to Kent Avenue as of 6 pm. Cops have not yet made any arrests in connection with the incident, and the investigation remains ongoing.

As of Sept. 6, shootings are up 100 percent year-to-date in the 88th Precinct, where Tuesday’s shooting occurred, according to NYPD data. The incident comes on the heels of a particularly violent summer, which saw upwards of 1,000 shootings citywide as of Labor Day Weekend.

Tuesday’s shooting also occurred not far from the 88th Precinct on Classon Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.