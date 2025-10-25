Dirt bike driver shoots two teens who nearly collided with him in the Bronx: NYPD

Police are searching for a man who allegedly shot two teenagers who nearly collided with him on his dirt bike in the Bronx in August.

Police say the two female victims, ages 16 and 17, were traveling in a sedan when they nearly collided with the operator of a white two-wheeled dirt bike opposite of 3545 Jerome Ave., within the confines of the 50th Precinct, just before 7 a.m. on Aug. 31. The dirt bike operator, who has yet to be identified, then pulled out a firearm and shot twice at the teens, striking both of them in their right legs. He then fled the scene.

Both victims were transported via private means to Montefiore Medical Center in stable condition, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance video and images of the suspect on Friday night.

He has a medium complexion and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white T-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org, on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.