Double stabbing at Brooklyn IHOP restaurant leaves two men wounded, perp in custody

Posted on
police investigators outside Brooklyn IHOP restaurant with crime scene tape
On Saturday, police in Brooklyn continued to investigate a double stabbing on Friday night at an IHOP restaurant that left two men seriously wounded.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Police in Brooklyn continue to investigate a double stabbing on Friday night at an IHOP restaurant that left two men seriously wounded.

A person of interest is being questioned in connection with the violence that occurred at the chain eatery located at 11000 Flatlands Ave. in East New York just after 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 5.

Officers from the 75th Precinct responded to the location and found two victims: a 41-year-old man stabbed in the left arm, and a 67-year-old man who suffered a knife wound to his stomach.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
A person of interest is being questioned in connection with the violence that occurred at the chain eatery located at 11000 Flatlands Ave. in East New York just after 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 5.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

EMS rushed both victims to Brookdale University Hospital in stable condition.

As day broke on Saturday morning, NYPD Crime Scene Unit members were still scouring the area outside the IHOP looking for evidence. A blood-covered apron was found on the ground with an evidence marker near the entrance.

Later, one of the victims’ family members arrived at the scene looking for answers as well.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Charges against the person of interest being questioned by police are still pending the results of the ongoing investigation, police sources said.

It was the second emergency incident involving an IHOP restaurant in Brooklyn in as many days. On Friday morning, nine people were injured when a ceiling collapsed at an IHOP location in Georgetown.

