Driver fatally strikes cyclist in Bronx crash: NYPD

Bronxwood Avenue and Williamsbridge Road
The intersection of Bronxwood Avenue and Williamsbridge Road looking south.
A driver fatally struck a cyclist in a Bronx crash Wednesday night, according to NYPD.

The motorist was driving south on Bronxwood Avenue in Allerton and made a left turn onto Williamsburg Bridge Road when he hit the biker heading north on Bronxwood Avenue at 10:05 p.m. on July 20, cops said.

Police identified the victim as 43-year-old Bronx man Wenntwen Porgho.

Cops found Porgho lying in the roadway with severe injuries and said he was unconscious and unresponsive. Paramedics rushed him to NYC Health+Hospitals Jacobi where he was pronounced dead.

The 30-year-old male driver stayed at the scene, but police did not make an arrest.

There has been at least one previous death at the intersection since August 2011, according to city statistics

The Bronx was the only borough to have more traffic deaths so far this year compared to 2021, according to a recent report by advocates with Transportation Alternatives and Families for Safe Streets, who blamed decades of underinvestment in the borough’s safety infrastructure. 

