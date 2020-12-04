Driver shot in the back on Belt Parkway exit ramp, wrecks car in Brooklyn | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are looking for the suspect who shot a 22-year-old man in the back during a brazen daytime shooting on a Belt Parkway off-ramp in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon.

Police reported that the trouble began at 1:27 p.m. on Dec. 4, as the victim drove his black Nissan sedan and exited from the parkway’s eastbound lanes at Rockaway Parkway (Exit 13).

As he did so, law enforcement sources said, an unknown suspect in another vehicle opened fire on him, with a bullet striking the victim’s back.

Police said the wounded victim then fled the location and drove about 2.1 miles through the streets of Canarsie and Spring Creek before crashing his ride into vehicles parked in front of an apartment building at 1460 Pennsylvania Ave., across the street from I.S. 364.

“This man was zigging and zagging through traffic. He was bleeding bad when they brought him out of the car,” said Roman Hernandez, a bystander at the scene.

Officers from the 75th Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene. Paramedics rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition with injuries not considered life-threatening.

At this point in the ongoing investigation, police are looking into whether the shooting was a road rage incident, or if the victim was deliberately targeted for other reasons. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

It was the latest shooting in a year where gun violence has spiked dramatically across New York City. Earlier on Friday, the NYPD reported that shootings across the city have nearly doubled year-to-date, with such incidents up 112.5% during November.