Duo wanted in Bronx knifepoint carjacking sparked by fender bender, NYPD says

Police on Friday released surveillance images of the suspects wanted in connection with a knifepoint carjacking in the Melrose section of the Bronx.

Police in the Bronx are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects who allegedly stole a man’s car at knifepoint in the Melrose section of the borough last month.

The NYPD released on Friday, June 27, images of the perpetrators sought for the carjacking, which occurred at 11 p.m. on May 18 in front of 720 East 151 St. near Jackson Ave.

According to investigators, a 36-year-old man was standing beside his 2008 Hyundai Elantra when two men approached him.

The trio became involved in a verbal dispute related to a minor fender bender, though authorities did not provide additional details about that incident.

During the altercation, one of the suspects allegedly pulled a knife and forced his way into the victim’s car before driving off. The second suspect fled the scene in a black Jeep, police said.

No injuries were reported, but the victim’s vehicle has not yet been recovered, cops added.

The first suspect is described as a man with a medium complexion, last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and gray sneakers. The second suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion, last seen wearing a black cap, black jacket, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.

In the 40th Precinct, where the May 18 car robbery occurred, there have been 63 reported robberies in the past month and 284 so far this year. Year-to-date, robbery incidents in the precinct are down approximately 3.4%, police data shows.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/or on X @NYPDTips.