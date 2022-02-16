E-biker dies one month after getting doored outside Javits Center

An e-biker died from his injuries one month after getting doored by a taxi passenger outside the Javits Center, according to police.

Hell’s Kitchen resident Kwok Kwan, 66, was riding near the convention center heading south on 11th Avenue near W. 37th Street just after 11 am on Jan. 16 when he crashed into the open door of a stopped Toyota Prius cab.

The senior was ejected from his electrically-powered bike and hit the pavement injuring his head.

Paramedics brought him to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, where officials listed him in stable condition, but he succumbed to his wounds on Feb. 11, according to police.

The car was stopped at the time and letting out a person on the rear passenger-side door, which hit Kwan, cops said.

It is illegal in New York to open a car door into moving traffic, also known as “dooring,” but police have not filed any charges since the crash, according to an NYPD spokeswoman.

The 42-year-old male driver stayed on the scene, but the police rep couldn’t say whether any passengers remained there as well after the collision.