Far Rockaway woman surrenders to cops for sidewalk crash that killed man in walker

The driver who allegedly mowed down a man on the sidewalk in Far Rockaway over the weekend turned herself in to police Monday, according to NYPD.

Cops arrested 26-year-old local Kiani Phoenix and slapped her with a laundry list of charges, including murder, attempted murder, assault reckless endangerment, and possession of a weapon on Aug. 29.

The motorist allegedly reversed onto the curb at Beach 20th Street near New Haven Avenue on Saturday morning, Aug. 27, and drove down the path trying to hit another woman she had been fighting with, but fatally struck 59-year-old Milton Storch, an onlooker who was sitting in his walker at the time.

The motorist previously got into a dustup with the other woman outside her car, before getting back into her vehicle and trying to run her over on the sidewalk, according to police.

She instead swiped Storch, causing severe injuries to his torso. Paramedics rushed him to to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver fled the scene, but surrendered to law enforcement two days later, an NYPD spokesperson said.