FBI raids NYPD Sergeants union HQ in Manhattan, boss’ Long Island home

The Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the Sergeants Benevolent Association’s offices in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday morning, Oct. 5.

Federal investigators carried out a “law enforcement action” at the Worth Street offices and SBA president Ed Mullins’ Long Island home “in connection with an ongoing investigation,” according to an FBI spokesman.

The rep declined to provide any further details about the raid, which was first reported by the Daily News, and local law enforcement and SBA reps also remained mum on the matter.

A spokesman for the US Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York declined to comment. The NYPD referred to FBI for comment.

An attorney for Mullins could not immediately be reached for comment.

It is unclear what investigators are looking for, but Mullins has repeatedly made headlines over the last year, including when he doxxed Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter Chiara by posting her arrest report on social media during one of the Black Lives Matter.

He also derided Bronx Congressman Richie Torres as a “first-class whore” for calling for an investigation into a possible work slowdown at the Department last year.

During the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Mullins also called former city Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot a “b—-,” who has “blood on her hands” after the city’s former top doctor fought with NYPD brass about distributing face masks to the Department.

During an unrelated press conference Tuesday morning, de Blasio declined to give his take on the raid.

“It’s for me much too soon to be able to give you a meaningful comment, because I literally got handed a note in the last 10 minutes or so,” hizzoner said. “All I’ve been told is the FBI has raided the SBA headquarters and it’s in connection with an ongoing investigation but we don’t have any further details on that at this moment.”