FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker has officially retired from the head role in the FDNY.

On Dec. 19, Tucker walked out to a thunder ovation at FDNY headquarters at 9 Metrotech.

“As a boy, it was always a dream to be a firefighter. The best part of this job is everyone is family. You all know what the favorite thing to do is: spend time in the field talking to our people. The dispatchers across the street and the Bronx working late shifts, the probationary firefighters, learning the ropes, the MS crew rushing to emergency calls, your sacrifices,” said Tucker. “Your long powers, your willingness to be there, that is the spirit that makes the FDNY more than just a department, that a department, it’s a family, and it’s a calling, and I recognize it.”

Tucker is the 35th commissioner in FDNY history. He was appointed the top of the line in August 2024 by Mayor Eric Adams.

“In those 15 months since I have since I have waged the first bravery and resilience of this compartment, I’ve seen you respond to crises, comfort frightened family, put yourself in harm’s way. Repeatedly, in difficult and dangerous situations. Your sense of duty and purpose has humbled and inspired me. I feel honored to have been able to walk alongside you in a fire during an inspection at the MS station, a community events, and, most important, planning for next year’s sign commemoration of the 25th anniversary of September 11th,” said Tucker.

Those in attendance at Tucker’s retirement walk out spoke highly of him, noting how much of an impact he has made on the firefighters in the department.

Mark Beldhand, Department Chair for the FDNY Board, said, “He says it often, but I want you to know, you’re my brother. And I will put down a hallway any time with you, Robert.

FDNY UFO President Andrew Ansbro said, “The biggest thing that people are oriented about is their a long part for what benefit, and not only naming him the subject who naming Bobby, has been one of the greatest releases a lost so that we’re not going to do administration hat in hand trying to figure out how to protect our most valuable asset. And I know that people can’t see that in pieces, but I can tell you from somebody who’s watching these pieces all come together, I’m not sure this could have gone any better. You know, I’m really sad that he’s leaving.”

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has not named a replacement as of yet.