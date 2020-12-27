Firefighter suffers burn injury while battling two-alarm Brooklyn house fire | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY LLOYD MITCHELL

Fire marshals are now investigating what sparked a two-alarm blaze in Brooklyn on Saturday night that heavily damaged a home.

The blaze broke out at about 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 26 at the two-story dwelling on East 38th Street between Avenue R and Fillmore Avenue.

The first FDNY units on the scene encountered heavy fire shooting from the front of the structure. One firefighter suffered burns while crawling past the fire, and was treated at a nearby hospital.

Neighbor Betty Sullivan said the residents had been “working on remodeling the house” before it went up in flames.

“The firefighters did an amazing job,” Sullivan said.

More than 100 firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, employing two hose lines to douse the flames. Within about 30 minutes, it was all under control. No other injuries were reported.