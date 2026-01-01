FIRST MURDER OF 2026: Bronx man shot dead inside livery cab, cops say

A Bronx man was shot and killed on Thursday morning in what’s believed to be New York City’s first homicide of the new year.

Police said Issa Mbolo-Isac, 55, of Clarence Avenue was gunned down at the corner of Morris Avenue and the Cross Bronx Expressway in Tremont just before 7 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Officers from the 46th Precinct found Mbolo-Isac shot in the head after arriving at the scene following a 911 call about the shooting. Responding EMS units pronounced the man dead at the scene.

According to information reported on the Citizen app, Mbolo-Isac was found inside a blue Toyota SUV with TLC plates, indicating that he may have been a rideshare driver.

Police sources could not provide a possible motive for the deadly shooting at this time. So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, and the NYPD did not provide a description of a potential suspect.

The fatal shooting is believed to be the first reported murder in the Big Apple this year. As 2025 drew to a close, police officials and former Mayor Eric Adams touted record lows in homicides and murders since the NYPD began tracking crime statistics.

Through Dec. 28, 2025, the 46th Precinct had seven homicides year-to-date, down from 27 the previous year. Moreover, the precinct saw a 54% decrease in shootings, with 23 incidents in 2025 compared to 50 in 2024.

Anyone with information regarding Thursday’s homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.