Five-alarm fire at Brooklyn matzoh factory injures firefighter, three others

Four people, including a firefighter, were injured during a five-alarm fire at a Brooklyn matzoh factory on Wednesday morning.

The FDNY reported that the inferno broke out inside the Seder Matzoh factory at 1285 36th St. in Borough Park at about 1:50 a.m. on Dec. 17.

The first arriving firefighters encountered heavy flames engulfing the two-story building. More than 140 firefighters were eventually called to help put out the fire and search for victims.

While battling the blaze, one of the firefighters wound up getting caught in a partial collapse, according to published reports. The FDNY enacted its Firefighter Assist Search Team to quickly locate and remove the firefighter, who was hospitalized in stable condition with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Meanwhile, a mother and two children in a neighboring building were also injured in the fire. They were brought to a local hospital for treatment.

Following the partial collapse inside the matzoh factory, the FDNY set up multiple tower ladders around the exterior of the building to pour water on the fire and knock it down. Witnesses described the effort involved.

“The firefighters were rushing and doing all they could to contain the blaze. It was super intense,” said Amanda Fitzgerald, who lives near the scene.

The FDNY Marshals are now investigating how the fire started.