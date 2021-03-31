Five-alarm inferno rages through Staten Island chemical warehouse | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A five-alarm tore through a block-long warehouse in Staten Island on Wednesday afternoon, summoning nearly 200 firefighters to battle the raging inferno.

Fire Department sources said the tempest ignited just after 2:30 p.m. on March 31 at 30 Davidson St. in Arlington.

More than 185 firefighters risked themselves as heavy flames leaped through the roof of the warehouse, which also contained chemicals. The blaze also caused part of the roof to cave in, further imperiling the responding firefighters.

Plumes of thick black smoke could be seen for miles around Staten Island and neighboring New Jersey, according to the Staten Island Advance.

There was no immediate report of serious injuries. Firefighters employed tower ladders and foam suppression kits to extinguish the flames.

The FDNY finally classified the blaze as being under control at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday night. The cause is under investigation by FDNY marshals.