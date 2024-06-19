A man was arrested Monday after throwing various items off a Midtown high rise.

A Florida man who allegedly hurled various pieces of furniture off a Midtown high rise in furor wound up in handcuffs on Monday.

Police say 33-year-old Jean Olivier, of West Park, FL, climbed to the top of 555 5th Ave., a 20-story skyscraper near the intersection with 46th Street, around 2 p.m. and began tossing various items to the street level below.

In a video posted on social media, a man alleged to be Olivier is seen hurling a chair and several wooden planks off the side of the structure.

Olivier was arrested and charged with burglary, trespassing, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief.

Police say no one was injured in the mayhem.

At his June 18 arraignment in New York County Criminal Court, court records noted, Olivier pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released without bail. He is due back in court on July 15.