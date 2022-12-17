Intense four-alarm fire in Brooklyn rips through apartment building, injures four

A huge four-alarm fire at a Brooklyn apartment building on Friday evening left three residents and a firefighter injured, it was reported.

Fire Department sources said the blaze ignited on the top floor of 80 Clarkson Ave. in Prospect Lefferts Gardens at about 5:35 p.m. on Dec. 16.

The first responding FDNY units encountered heavy fire conditions inside a sixth-floor apartment. Firefighters coordinated an attack above and below the engulfed apartment, using saws and hooks to cut holes and reduce the chances of flames spreading further throughout the structure.

In all, more than 175 firefighters responded to the scene, using eight hose lines and a specialized nozzle to knock down the fire that spread through the cockloft – the area between the ceiling and roof in older buildings that are notorious fire hazards.

Fire Department sources said the injuries to the residents and firefighter were not life-threatening. The blaze was brought under control at about 8:40 p.m. Friday evening.

FDNY marshals are now investigating the cause of the inferno.