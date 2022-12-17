Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Intense four-alarm fire in Brooklyn rips through apartment building, injures four

By Lloyd Mitchell and Robert Pozarycki
comments
Posted on
Four-alarm fire in Brooklyn engulfs apartment building
Heavy smoke pours out of the top floor of an apartment building at 80 Clarkson Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Brooklyn on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A huge four-alarm fire at a Brooklyn apartment building on Friday evening left three residents and a firefighter injured, it was reported.

Fire Department sources said the blaze ignited on the top floor of 80 Clarkson Ave. in Prospect Lefferts Gardens at about 5:35 p.m. on Dec. 16.

The first responding FDNY units encountered heavy fire conditions inside a sixth-floor apartment. Firefighters coordinated an attack above and below the engulfed apartment, using saws and hooks to cut holes and reduce the chances of flames spreading further throughout the structure.

Brooklyn four-alarm blaze
Flames rip through a sixth-floor apartmentPhoto by Lloyd Mitchell
Firefighters work to ventilate heavy smoke as it pours from the roof during a four alarm fire at 80 Clarkson Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Garden on Friday, December 16.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

In all, more than 175 firefighters responded to the scene, using eight hose lines and a specialized nozzle to knock down the fire that spread through the cockloft – the area between the ceiling and roof in older buildings that are notorious fire hazards.

Fire Department sources said the injuries to the residents and firefighter were not life-threatening. The blaze was brought under control at about 8:40 p.m. Friday evening.

FDNY marshals are now investigating the cause of the inferno.

After extinguishing the blaze, firefighters search the structure.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC