Four-alarm Harlem fire at vacant apartment building leaves four firefighters injured

Four firefighters were injured while battling a stubborn fire in Harlem on Feb. 5, 2025, it was reported.

Four firefighters were injured while battling a stubborn fire in Harlem on Wednesday night, it was reported.

The four-alarm inferno broke out at about 9:15 p.m. on Feb. 5 at 108 West 138th St., which FDNY Chief of Fire Operations Kevin Woods said had been “vacant for many years.”

The first arriving units from Engine Company 59 and Ladder Company 30 encountered heavy fire from the structure. Fire Department sources said the blaze quickly grew to four alarms, with flames spreading throughout all five floors and the roof of the structure.

Chief Woods said the flames also threatened two occupied residences on either side of the vacant.

More than 180 firefighters were called to battle the blaze and put a full-court press on it. FDNY personnel used hose lines both inside and outside to knock the flames down. Firefighters also cut numerous holes into the roof to ventilate the smoke condition.

“Due to the structural stability of this building, as it was vacant for many years, and the amount of fire, we had to pull our members out of the building and go to an exterior fire attack,” Woods added.

Complicating firefighting efforts, it was noted, were several broken fire hydrants on the nearby street.

The four firefighters were said to have suffered minor injuries and were treated, according to WABC-TV.

Nevertheless, firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control at about 11:35 p.m. Wednesday night. The FDNY Marshals are now investigating the cause.