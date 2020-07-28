4 men wanted for beating and stabbing a man outside a Brooklyn grocery store: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for a group of suspects who stabbed a man in Brooklyn last week.

According to police, at 1 a.m. on July 24, a 52-year-old man was outside of Hana Food, located at 536 Metropolitan Avenue, when he was approached by four unknown men. The suspects proceeded to punch and kick the victim, and then stabbed him twice in the back.

The suspects fled westbound on Metropolitan Avenue. The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital in stable condition and was treated and released.

The NYPD has released video of the suspects taken from nearby surveillance footage:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.