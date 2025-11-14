Friends and family pay tribute to fallen firefighter Patrick Brady at Brooklyn wake

Members of the FDNY paid tribute to Patrick Brady at his wake in Brooklyn.

Family, friends and hundreds of firefighters paid their respects to fallen firefighter Patrick Brady of Tower Ladder 120 during a wake at the Marine Park Funeral Home on Friday afternoon.

The 11-year veteran of the FDNY suffered a medical emergency while operating on the roof during a top-floor apartment fire at 9407 Kings Highway in East Flatbush on Saturday, November 8.

Firefighters were able to rescue a trapped occupant from the apartment in stable condition. Firefighters were able to remove firefighter Brady to Rescue Paramedics who began pre hospital care, despite their best efforts Brady was pronounced deceased a short time later by hospital staff at Brookdale Hospital.

Brady from Engine Company 227 in Weeksville transferred to Tower Ladder 120 in Brownsville in 2022. He leaves behind his wife, Kara, whom he married on April Fool’s Day in 2022.

“If there is one thing Pat would want us to remember, it is this: to treat others the way we want to be treated,” Kara said during a press conference. “The firehouse was his second home, and I am forever grateful that he was surrounded by his second family on the night to pass. Pat always had a smile to share, a joke to pass on to someone.”

The members of Pat’s Watkin Street Firehouse stood and saluted as transport vans carried the casket. His funeral will be held in Far Rockaway at Church of St. Francis de Sales on Saturday, November 15, at 11 a.m.