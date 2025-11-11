Funeral for fallen Brooklyn Firefighter Patrick Brady set to take place in Queens this weekend

42-year-old FDNY Firefighter Patrick Brady died Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest while battling a blaze on an apartment rooftop in Brownsville.

The Fire Department announced funeral arrangements for Firefighter Patrick Brady, the 11-year department veteran who died Saturday night after suffering a medical emergency while responding to a Brooklyn fire.

A resident of Belle Harbor, Queens, Brady’s wake will take place in Brooklyn on Nov. 14, at the Marine Park Funeral Home, located at 3024 Quentin Road in Marine Park. Visiting hours are from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m.

The following day, Saturday, Nov. 15, a Mass of Christian Burial for Brady will be held at his home parish, St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church, located at 129-16 Rockaway Beach Blvd. in Belle Harbor. Thousands of firefighters are expected to attend the 11 a.m. service and pay their final respects.

Brady was assigned to Ladder Company 120 in Brownsville and on duty when he and his colleagues responded to a fire on Kings Highway in the same neighborhood at about 9:40 p.m. on Nov. 8. Brady was on the roof during the operation when he suffered what the FDNY described as a medical episode.

Despite all efforts to save him, Brady died of cardiac arrest at Brookdale University Hospital.

Mayor Eric Adams noted that Brady “came from a family of firefighters — all dedicated to protecting the lives of their fellow New Yorkers.” His two brothers, Jimmy and Brian, are firefighters; a number of his cousins and uncles are also part of the Brady family’s firefighting legacy.

The first responder nonprofit Answer the Call announced on Sunday that it will provide immediate support to Brady’s widow, Kara, pledging to donate $65,000, along with a future donation of $50,000. The organization states that its goal is to support Kara throughout the rest of her life.