Group of six beat man with iron stick, steal $800 in Brooklyn robbery: NYPD

Surveillance images released by the NYPD on Aug. 21 show three of six suspects wanted in connection with the July 4 robbery in Brooklyn

Six people are wanted in connection with a robbery last month in Brooklyn in which a 50-year-old man was beaten with an iron stick and had about $800 stolen, the NYPD said Thursday.

The incident occurred on Friday, July 4, at approximately 4:30 a.m. in front of 827 59th Street, a residential building on the border of Borough Park and Sunset Park.

Officers from the 66th Precinct allege that the suspects struck the victim multiple times with an iron stick, causing pain and swelling, and took his wallet containing about $800.

EMS transported the 50-year-old to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition after the violent robbery.

The six suspects were last seen fleeing in a dark-colored Mercedes-Benz SUV westbound on 59th Street toward 8th Avenue, according to authorities.

Police released surveillance images of the group on Thursday, Aug. 21, and are asking the public for help identifying them.

The first suspect is a light-complexioned male last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black slippers with white socks, and carrying a black backpack. The second is a light-complexioned male with black hair, last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and black sneakers.

The third suspect is a light-complexioned female, last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, and white sneakers. The fourth is a light-complexioned male, last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, and white sneakers.

The fifth suspect is a light-complexioned male with a heavy build who wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a black shirt over a gray t-shirt, black shorts, and white sneakers. The sixth is a light-complexioned male, last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and white sneakers.

The 66th Precinct, covering Borough Park and Kensington has recorded 63 robberies so far this year, down from 74 during the same period last year. The nearby 72nd Precinct in Sunset Park has seen 59 robberies this year, a decline of more than 50% from 122 at the same time in 2024, per the latest NYPD data.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on X @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.