Gun-toting crook sought for 7-Eleven robbery in the Financial District

Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Financial District 7-Eleven on Monday evening.

According to the NYPD, at 6:26 p.m. on Jan. 3 an unknown man entered the store, located at 88 Greenwich Street, and pulled out a gun. He pointed it at the employee in the store and demanded cash from the register.

The suspect took $100 in cash from the register and fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The NYPD released a photo and video of the suspect taken from the vicinity of the incident location prior to the robbery taking place.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.