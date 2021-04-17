Quantcast
Queens

Gunman sought for shooting woman in wrist at Queens hotel near JFK Airport

Cops in Queens are looking for the perpetrator who shot a woman at a hotel near John F. Kennedy International Airport early on Saturday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting happened at about 2:45 a.m. on April 17 at the JFK Inn, located at 154-10 South Conduit Ave. in South Jamaica.

Officers from the 105th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found a 23-year-old woman in one of the rooms with a gunshot wound to her right wrist.

EMS units rushed her to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition with an injury not considered life-threatening.

Police are now looking for a male suspect in the shooting; initial reports described the suspect as a heavy-set man wearing a black sweatsuit, red pants and a black mask, but NYPD officials could not confirm the details. 

At this point, detectives have not yet ascertained a motive for the shooting. 

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

