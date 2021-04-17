Gunman sought for shooting woman in wrist at Queens hotel near JFK Airport

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Cops in Queens are looking for the perpetrator who shot a woman at a hotel near John F. Kennedy International Airport early on Saturday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting happened at about 2:45 a.m. on April 17 at the JFK Inn, located at 154-10 South Conduit Ave. in South Jamaica.

Officers from the 105th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found a 23-year-old woman in one of the rooms with a gunshot wound to her right wrist.

EMS units rushed her to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition with an injury not considered life-threatening.

Police are now looking for a male suspect in the shooting; initial reports described the suspect as a heavy-set man wearing a black sweatsuit, red pants and a black mask, but NYPD officials could not confirm the details.

At this point, detectives have not yet ascertained a motive for the shooting.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.