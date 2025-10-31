Harlem man arrested over fatal Bronx shooting steps from victim’s home: NYPD

Law enforcement said Amaury Carrion, 46, was gunned down in front of this residence in Longwood at about 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 20.

A Harlem man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a Bronx man just steps from his home, police said.

Marcus Jayson, 42, was taken into custody on Oct. 29 by NYPD units from the 41st Precinct and charged with murder, manslaughter, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said.

The victim, Amaury Carrion, 46, was shot multiple times in the torso in front of 952 Rev. James A. Polite Avenue, in Longwood, around 12:30 a.m. Sept. 20.

Carrion lived a few doors down from where he was found and was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, authorities said.

Police sources said the shooting followed a verbal dispute between the men, but that the nature of the argument is not yet known.

The 41st Precinct has reported three homicides through Oct. 26 this year, down from four during the same period in 2024. Shootings were also down 16.7%, with 10 incidents compared to 12 last year, according to the latest NYPD data.