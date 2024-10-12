Harlem man shot in groin across the street from police station: NYPD

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Harlem detectives are looking for the suspect who shot a man right across the street from a police precinct early on Saturday morning.

Cops said the brazen shooting happened at about 1:59 a.m. on Oct. 12 at 233 West 135th St., directly across from the 32nd Precinct stationhouse.

Officers rushed to the scene upon hearing reports of the incident and found the victim, a 40-year-old man, with a bullet wound to his groin.

So far, investigators have had difficulty obtaining information about what led up to the shooting; police sources said the victim has been uncooperative with detectives.

EMS rushed the wounded man to Harlem Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Detectives have yet to establish a possible motive for the shooting or a description of the suspect. No arrests have been made in the case.

Through Oct. 6, according to the most recent CompStat report, the 32nd Precinct had tallied 14 shootings year-to-date, down from 23 counted at the same time last year.