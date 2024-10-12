Quantcast
Harlem man shot in groin across the street from police station: NYPD

Queens scene shot scene
FILE – Police at a crime scene
File photo/Lloyd Mitchell

Harlem detectives are looking for the suspect who shot a man right across the street from a police precinct early on Saturday morning.

Cops said the brazen shooting happened at about 1:59 a.m. on Oct. 12 at 233 West 135th St., directly across from the 32nd Precinct stationhouse.

Officers rushed to the scene upon hearing reports of the incident and found the victim, a 40-year-old man, with a bullet wound to his groin.

So far, investigators have had difficulty obtaining information about what led up to the shooting; police sources said the victim has been uncooperative with detectives.

Scene where Harlem man was shot
EMS rushed the wounded man to Harlem Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Detectives have yet to establish a possible motive for the shooting or a description of the suspect. No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Oct. 6, according to the most recent CompStat report, the 32nd Precinct had tallied 14 shootings year-to-date, down from 23 counted at the same time last year.

