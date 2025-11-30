Harlem shooting: Two suspects sought for daytime attack on woman near public housing complex

Cops at the scene of a shooting in Harlem on Nov. 30, 2025.

Police in Harlem are investigating a shooting at a housing complex on Sunday afternoon that left a woman seriously injured.

Law enforcement sources said the gunfire erupted outside the Martin Luther King Jr. Houses at 21 West 112th St. just before 2:10 p.m. on Nov. 30.

Officers from the 28th Precinct and NYPD PSA 5 responded to the location after receiving reports of a person shot there.

Upon arriving at the scene, authorities said, the cops came upon the victim, a 48-year-old woman who sustained a gunshot wound to her thigh.

During a preliminary investigation, police believe that two suspects were involved in the shooting. Sources familiar with the case said it is not believed that the victim was deliberately targeted.

EMS rushed the woman to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing probe, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The 28th Precinct has seen eight shootings year-to-date through Nov. 23, a 43% decrease from the 14 reported at the same point in 2024.

With reporting by Dean Moses