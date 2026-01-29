Homeless man in Bronx booked for sparking deadly high-rise fire and explosion that displaced 175 people

Samuel Calderon, 55, faces murder, manslaughter, and a host of other charges for his alleged role in igniting the inferno within the Boston Secor Houses at 3475 Bivona St. in the Bronx just before 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 24.

A homeless man was booked in the Bronx on Wednesday for setting off a massive four-alarm fire inside an apartment building that left one person dead, 15 others injured and more than 175 residents displaced.

Samuel Calderon, 55, faces murder, manslaughter, and a host of other charges for his alleged role in igniting the inferno within the Boston Secor Houses at 3475 Bivona St. in Eastchester just before 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 24.

The fire sparked an explosion on the 15th and 16th floors, damaging six apartments, Fire Department officials said. Ten other units were severely damaged by the blaze.

In searching the location, firefighters came across Ronald McCallister, 60, who lived at the complex. He was unconscious and unresponsive, and subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters also located a 37-year-old man who was also severely injured. EMS rushed him to a local hospital in critical condition. Fifteen other residents were hospitalized for injuries related to the blaze.

The fire displaced 175 residents of the building.

Sources familiar with the investigation said that Calderon previously lived in the apartment building with his former girlfriend. Police believe Calderon had recently moved out of the apartment and relocated to a shelter.

The sources said he allegedly returned to the location Friday night and ripped out a small, gas-powered stove — causing a gas leak that led to the explosion and fire.

The suspect had allegedly intended to steal the stove and sell it to feed his drug addiction, the sources noted.

McCallister was not believed to be intentionally targeted, ABC7 reported, citing law enforcement sources.

Calderon, meanwhile, was walked out by detectives out of the 47th Precinct stationhouse on Wednesday night and transferred to Bronx Criminal Court for arraignment. He faces charges of murder, manslaughter, assault, burglary, petit larceny, criminal contempt and harassment.