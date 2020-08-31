Homeless man cuffed for pushing a man to his death at Penn Station

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops arrested a homeless man who they say fatally kicked a man down a flight of stairs at Penn Station earlier this month.

Following an ongoing investigation, police arrested 39-year-old Kariym Jackson on Aug. 30. He was charged with two counts of murder 2, one count of criminal possession of a weapon and one count of menacing.

According to police, at 11:11 p.m. on Aug. 4, officers responded to a call regarding an unconscious man at Penn Station, near the entrance at 34th Street and 7th Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers and EMS found an unidentified man at the bottom of the stairway.

Sources familiar with the investigation stated that the victim was allegedly chased by Jackson with a knife, who kicked the victim once he reached the staircase and caused him to fall and suffer head trauma as a result.

The victim was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital, where he ultimately died of his injuries. The victim’s death was later ruled a homicide.