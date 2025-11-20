Jets player shooting: Two teammates were with Kris Boyd at Midtown club before he was harassed and shot

Jamien Sherwood was out with his teammate Kris Boyd prior to the cornerback being shot in Midtown.

Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was with two of his fellow players in Midtown last week when he was harassed and shot during a night out in Midtown.

According to authorities, Boyd hit the town on Nov. 16 with Irvin Charles and Jamien Sherwood to celebrate the birthday of a friend. The foursome ventured to Sei Less bar on West 38th Street just before 2 a.m. Sunday, a night hangout spot NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny described as a location for high-rollers.

“This place attracts a pretty exclusive crowd. Just from watching the video of the location. It’s like a car show. There’s all luxury vehicles. Everybody’s dressed to the nines,” Kenny said.

When the athletes arrived, a disorderly group of about five men immediately began insulting them due to their clothing.

“There’s a group outside who begin to, their words, begin to ‘chirp them’ about the clothing that they’re wearing, and are asking them: ‘Do you think you’re better than us?’ They proceed into the restaurant,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said. “They’re in there for about 10-12 minutes. They don’t like the vibe of the place. They’re not feeling it. They decide to leave as they’re walking back outside, once again, they’re encountered by the same group of males who begin to verbally insult them.”

The verbal spat escalated into a physical altercation, according to Kenny. Amidst the chaos, two shots were fired, one of which struck Boyd in the abdomen. The bullet traveled into his lung and became lodged in his pulmonary artery, police confirmed.

Initially, police say Boyd was in dire straits and could not communicate with investigators. Now, he remains in the hospital but is expected to survive despite the bullet still being inside his pulmonary artery.

“I’m sorry, I have no words at the moment..Just grateful!” Boyd wrote on an Instagram post. “I’m coming along, starting to breathe on my own now. Sincerely appreciate everyone!”

The shooting sent upwards of 60 people fleeing for their lives, some running on the sidewalk, others rushing into a nearby parking lot. Individuals inside two vehicles of interest were seen fleeing from the same parking lot. Meanwhile, the gunman was seen on surveillance video talking on a cellphone before a white BMW picked him up and also fled.

Police say they have identified a person of interest but have not yet made an arrest.

Both Charles and Sherwood, who were unharmed, remained on the scene after Boyd was shot, police said.