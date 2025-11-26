Livery cab driver repeatedly stabbed in the Bronx: police sources

A view of the intersection of Randall Avenue and White Plains Road, where a livery driver was stabbed multiple times in the early hours of Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025.

A livery cab driver remains hospitalized on Wednesday hours after being brutally stabbed by an unidentified perpetrator in the Bronx, according to police sources.

Officers from the 43rd Precinct responded to a 911 call of a man stabbed at the intersection of Randall Avenue and White Plains Road in Clason Point at around 2:33 a.m. on Nov. 26.

Upon arriving at the scene, the cops found the 39-year-old male victim unconscious and unresponsive inside his vehicle with several stab wounds to his abdomen and back.

EMS rushed the victim to Jacobi Hospital. His condition was first listed as critical, but then updated to stable, cops say.

The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers identified the victim as Osei Kusi. The organization says it is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the perpetrator.

“This was a vicious attack on a hardworking family man,” said Steven Rivera, the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers president, in a statement. “We need the public’s help to catch whoever did this.”

“This was an attempted murder and a danger to every New Yorker,” said the group’s spokesperson, Fernando Mateo, in a statement. “Someone out there knows something and must come forward.”

No arrests have been made, and police did not have an immediate description of the perpetrator.

The incident is classified as a felony assault, which is up 0.8% in the 43rd Precinct year-to-date through Nov. 23 compared to the same period in 2024. More than 713 felony assaults have been reported to the 43rd Precinct this year.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.