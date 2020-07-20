Lucky ducks saved by Fire Department from sinking inflatable swan on East River

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

That’s ‘swan’ summer escapade they’ll never forget!

Two people are lucky to be alive after the Fire Department came to their rescue Sunday afternoon when their inflatable swan pool began sinking on the East River.

Members of the FDNY Marine Unit ventured out at about 3:39 p.m. on July 19 to a spot on the East River near East 55th Street after receiving a report about multiple people in the water.

The Fire Department learned that the pair had been enjoying a hot summer day floating on the river in an inflatable swan pool when it suddenly got caught in a fast-moving current. The vessel also became caught up in heavy marine traffic.

Members of FDNY Marine 4 rescued two people who had ridden upon the sinking swan. They were evaluated by EMS once they returned to land.

Tragedy averted, the Fire Department sent out a warning to the public in an Instagram post about the incident.

“FDNY urges New Yorkers to always take precautions when swimming or entering the water surrounding our city,” the FDNY wrote. “Only enter the water where swimming is permitted and where lifeguards are on duty. See more #FDNYSmart tips for a safe summer at fdnysmart.org.”