Midtown Manhattan
Manhattan

Man arrested for fatal Midtown shooting over public urination

police perp walk suspect in MIdtown
Police arrested a man wanted for shooting a man to death.
The suspect accused of shooting a man to death in Midtown last month over an act of public urination was arrested and charged Friday.

According to police sources, 21-year-old Jamel Williams of Johnstown, New York was cuffed during a traffic stop by the Regional Fugitive Taskforce and brought back to the Midtown South Precinct on July 25. 

Williams is accused of fatally gunning down 30-year-old Marco Reyes of the Bronx outside of a 7-Eleven on 345 West 42 St. at around 11:45 p.m. on June 4. Cops rushed to the scene after a 911 call reported that a man had been shot. Upon arrival, responding officers found Reyes unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head. 

EMS rushed him to Bellevue Hospital where he succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead.

Sources familiar with the investigation report that Reyes was with a female companion that night when he began relieving himself in the street. The act allegedly enraged Williams, resulting in a verbal dispute that ended in the deadly shooting.

Williams refused to answer amNewYork when asked about the allegations as he was marched from the Midtown South Precinct in handcuffs. However, he jeered at the press through the window of an unmarked police vehicle.

Williams has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

