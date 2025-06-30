Man who allegedly beat pregnant woman with pipe in Manhattan grins at arraignment

The man who allegedly beat a pregnant woman with a metal pipe in Chelsea last month grinned to himself before pleading not guilty during his Supreme Court Arraignment Monday.

Raquan El, 37, appeared before a judge in Manhattan wearing beige prison garb and pleaded not guilty to the May 6 assault.

According to court documents, a 35-year-old pregnant woman was walking along West 18th Street and 6th Avenue at just after 4 p.m. on May 6 when police say El allegedly attacked her with a metal pipe in an unprovoked attack. The brute bashed the victim over her head, sending her tumbling to the ground.

Police sources report that eyewitnesses were able to aid responding police in identifying El, approximately two blocks from the scene, he was still carrying a metal pipe.

The victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where she received treatment for her injuries, including swelling to the back of her head and substantial pain to her head, neck, and shoulders for several days.

“Raquan El allegedly attacked a vulnerable New Yorker—an unsuspecting pregnant woman who was a complete stranger to him—in a brutal act of violence with a weapon,” said District Attorney Bragg. “We will not tolerate New Yorkers being assaulted. I wish the victim a speedy recovery.”

Despite facing charges including two counts of assault and criminal possession of a weapon, El appeared to grin as he was led into the courtroom. He was subsequently ordered held without bail, pending his next court appearance.