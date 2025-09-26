Man, 66, beaten after confronting smoking teens in Brooklyn: NYPD

Surveillance images released by the NYPD show suspects wanted in connection with the Sept. 19, 2025, beating of a 66-year-old man outside 1789 Flatbush Ave. in Brooklyn

Brooklyn detectives are investigating the brutal beating of a 66-year-old man who was attacked last week after confronting a group of teens about smoking in front of a Flatlands apartment building, the NYPD said.

The assault occurred about 3:50 p.m. Sept. 19 in front of 1789 Flatbush Ave., according to police.

Law enforcement sources said three teens were smoking at the location when the victim, a member of the building’s maintenance staff, asked them to leave.

The verbal dispute that followed quickly turned violent when the teens began punching and kicking the man in the face and body, police said.

One of the attackers then picked up a plastic A-frame sign from a nearby beauty salon and struck the man about his body, authorities said.

The victim suffered bruising and pain but was not hospitalized, police said.

On Sept. 26, the NYPD released surveillance images of the alleged suspects and asked for the public’s help in identifying them. The teens were last seen fleeing south on Flatbush Ave.

According to police statistics, assaults in the 63rd Precinct, where the attack occurred, are down 20% year-to-date. 107 have been reported so far this year compared with 134 during the same period in 2024.

Anyone with information regarding the slashing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.